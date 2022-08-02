UPDATE: Fargo Police Identify Officers involved in Shooting In Mapleton

Sergeant Travis Moser, Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper & Investigator Jordan Korte

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Four Fargo Police Department officers on paid leave after shooting a man in a mental health crisis in Mapleton on Monday are identified.

They include 18-year FPD veteran Sergeant Travis Moser.

Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper who have both been with the department six years.

And Investigator Jordan Korte, a four-year veteran.

All four men are members of the Metro Street Crimes Unit.

They shot and killed 35-year-old Andrew Martinez.

Authorities say he told negotiators several times that he would be coming outside with a firearm, which officers advised against.

When he appeared outside with a rifle, the officers fired their weapons.

The incident started with a report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office called for backup from Fargo and West Fargo Police Departments and North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The incident ended around 2 p.m. when Martinez was shot.

He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.

The officers will remain on administrative leave while the North Dakota BCI handles the use of force investigation.