UPDATE: Fargo Police Identify Officers involved in Shooting In Mapleton
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Four Fargo Police Department officers on paid leave after shooting a man in a mental health crisis in Mapleton on Monday are identified.
They include 18-year FPD veteran Sergeant Travis Moser.
Detectives Josh Heller and Ryan Jasper who have both been with the department six years.
And Investigator Jordan Korte, a four-year veteran.
All four men are members of the Metro Street Crimes Unit.
They shot and killed 35-year-old Andrew Martinez.
Authorities say he told negotiators several times that he would be coming outside with a firearm, which officers advised against.
When he appeared outside with a rifle, the officers fired their weapons.
The incident started with a report of shots fired around 10:30 a.m.
Cass County Sheriff’s Office called for backup from Fargo and West Fargo Police Departments and North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The incident ended around 2 p.m. when Martinez was shot.
He was pronounced dead at the scene despite life-saving efforts.
The officers will remain on administrative leave while the North Dakota BCI handles the use of force investigation.