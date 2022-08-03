Gas Falls Below $4 A Gallon Unleaded In FM Metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/FOX) — Drivers are finally seeing some relief at the pump.

Gas has fallen below $4 a gallon unleaded in the FM Metro.

A few stations have the price set at $3.89 a gallon, while many others are at $3.99.

That is well below the national average which has dropped to $4.16 a gallon.

That’s down from the record high of $5.01 set back on June 14.

According to The White House, that marks nearly two months of falling prices.

“And drivers can now find gas for the for the for less than $3.99 a gallon at more than half of all gas stations across the country,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary.

“Prices are coming down even as Putin’s war continues to put pressure on global energy supplies”

GasBuddy reports the lowest price in our region is in Northfield in southern Minnesota at $3.19 a gallon.