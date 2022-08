North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell

SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota.

The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired.

Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning.

An autopsy was done but the results are still pending.

Minnesota BCA is assisting Swift County authorities in the investigation.