Lance Reflects On Being Named 49ers Starting QB

Week two of training camp

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — On the first day of 49ers training camp last Tuesday, head coach Kyle Shanahan named former North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance the starter. The news came business as usual for the 3rd overall pick.

“There wasn’t really a moment or anything like that. I’ve been excited. I’ve been prepared,” Lance said. “It’s been that we since the day I got here and was drafted here. Just excited for the season to get started.”

Lance had two starts in his rookie season, a loss to the Cardinals and a win against the Texans. Finishing out that year with five touchdowns and two interceptions, there was a lot of room from growth especially mentally.

“I’m just feeling a lot more confident coming in. Knowing what I’m doing,” Lance said. “Knowing the offense a lot better. Knowing the guys better having been around the organization, this coaching staff for a whole year.”

Lance has a new position coach in former NFLer and Monday Night Football analyst, Brian Griese and the relationship has been perfect.

“OTA’s were super important. Him having coached. Him having played,” Lance said. “Just spending as much time as possible together has been awesome. Him and Klay Kubiak, who I knew from the scout team last year, we see the game the same. All three of us.”

Lance gets one of the team’s top targets back this year as receiver Deebo Samuel signed a three-year extension for 73.5 million dollars.

“I’m excited. It’s good to have him back,” Lance said. “Both in the meeting rooms and on the practice field so we can both be on the same page. I know he has his body back in shape.”

While Lance takes over for Jimmy Garoppolo, who can now seek a trade after recovering from shoulder surgery, there will never be any bad blood between the two.

“I’ve never had anything bad I could possibly say about Jimmy. He’s been a big bro to me since the day I came in,” Lance said. “He could have made things hell for me and didn’t. He helped me out with everything so I’m super excited to see him healthy and throwing again. Super excited to see where he goes.”