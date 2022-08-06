1 injured in downtown overnight shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police are looking for a man after a downtown shooting early this morning.

Police say they responded to reports of someone being shot around the 10 Broadway N. just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim suffering from a shot in the rear and say the injuries are non-life threatening.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old and left in a red vehicle.

No other information is available and the investigation is ongoing.