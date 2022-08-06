2 hurt in UTV crash near Emerado

EMERADO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 14-year-old girl and 38-year-old man were hurt when the UTV they were in rolled on a muddy trail near Emerado, N.D. about 20 miles west of Grand Forks Friday evening.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the girl was driving the UTV on a muddy prairie trail on private property before 6 p.m. when she made a turn and lost control of the vehicle. The UTV made one full roll and then onto its driver’s side.

The man suffered severe injuries and was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks. The girl suffered minor injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.

The Highway Patrol says no charges were filed as a result of the crash.