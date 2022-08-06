9th annual Mutt March prioritizes vet care

Who let the dogs out? Apparently, everyone did in Moorhead.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The 9th annual Mutt March featured obstacle courses, games for dogs and a march for our best friends across MB Johnson Park.

Hosted by 4 Luv of Dog Rescue, this year’s walk benefits the non-profits Spay and Neuter Impact Project, or SNIP.

They’re trying to raise as much as they can to give dogs and cats at the shelter proper vet care as they look for their forever homes.

“We take Spay/Neuter services to regional reservations where they don’t have access to vet care and we provide free vaccinations, spay/neuter, deworming, flea tick that they wouldn’t otherwise receive. This event helps bring awareness and raise funds so we can continue those efforts.” says SNIP Coordinator Kelsi Langlie

She says it’s great to see the community come together to participate, donate and take part in the March on a pleasant afternoon.