Fargo Police To Add 15 New Officers As Police Academy Graduates

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department is about to get 15 new officers.

They will be sworn in on Monday following the graduation of 22 recruits from the Fargo Police Academy.

The academy is a 12-week training program conducted in-house and fully certified by the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

The graduation will take place Monday morning at 10 in the Commission Chambers at Fargo City Hall.

The new officers will be sworn in at 11:30 a.m. and begin their patrol training immediately.

The next Fargo Police Academy will begin in January.