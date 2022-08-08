2022 WE Fest By The Numbers From Minnesota State Patrol

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Minnesota State Patrol made more than 1,300 traffic stops during We Fest and 8 arrests for drunk driving.

Eight minors were cited for underage drinking.

There were also 6 arrests on outstanding warrants and five drug arrests.

Sgt. Jesse Grabow says 440 citations or warnings for speeding were given with four drivers going more than 100 miles per hour.

There were no serious injury or fatality-related crashes during the event at the Soo Pass Ranch south of Detroit Lakes.