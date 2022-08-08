Fargo Police Department Swears In 15 New Officers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — There are 15 new brave men and women officers added to the ranks of the Fargo Police Department.

They were sworn in at City Hall after graduating from the Fargo Police Academy.

The 12-week training program is conducted in-house and fully certified by the North Dakota Peace Officer Standards and Training Board.

The department has seen a loss of officers recently due to a number of factors.

Police Chief David Zibolski gave advice to the new officers including to avoid cynicism which he says is deadly to the organization and their profession.

“And sometimes we have folks that for whatever reason have not navigated the waters well,” Zibolski told the crowd.

“They find it difficult to come to work and everything about this job has gone from something they desire to do to everything is bad. We need to look for and try to address it through wellness and other means and try and help those people get back on track. But just be weary of that don’t fall into that trap.”

The new officers began their patrol training immediately after being sworn in.