First Fatality Recorded at 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KVRR) — One biker is dead and numerous others hurt just hours into the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota.

A 58-year-old man died Saturday morning when one motorcycle rear-ended another motorcycle about 18 miles west of Hayes.

Neither driver was wearing a helmet.

There have been more than a dozen other crashes causing minor to serious injuries.

Law enforcement at Sturgis has made 45 arrests in the district for DUI and 19 felony drug arrests.

The motorcycle rally continues through Sunday.