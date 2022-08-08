Suspects in Shooting at Mall of America on Thursday Identified

Shamar Lark & Rashad May

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — The man who fired three shots inside Nike at Mall of America on Thursday is identified as 21-year-old Shamar Lark.

Police say Lark and 23-year-old Rashad May ran out the north doors of the mall and are still at large.

Three people, including Best Western employees, face charges after being accused of helping the men evade arrest.

A fight broke out involving six people near the checkout of the store, causing customers to run.

Lark and May left the store briefly before Lark returned and fired a gun several times at the males involved in the fight.

That sent people in the mall at the time fleeing for safety.

No one was hurt.