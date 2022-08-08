West Fargo teen wins community service crown

She is proud to be back after coming up short last year

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sawyer Anderson of West Fargo was crowned 2022 International Young American Women of Service over the weekend in Portland, Maine.

She came back after not winning anything the previous year. The competition lasted a week.

Anderson was excited to dress up and get out her comfort zone on the runway.

At 13-years-old she is an author and humanitarian.

The American Women Pageants were founded in 2016. It is an international pageant system that focuses on community service.

“I was not expecting it at all and I kind of could see the the talk, the people that were announcing, the announcers I could kind of see their sheet, and I was trying to look and see if my name was up there, I couldn’t see but it ended up being there,” Anderson said.

Anderson says she’s happy to be back after representing her state and she will continue to help others less fortunate.