Fargo Board of Education Votes 7-2 Against Reciting Pledge of Allegiance

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo’s Board of Education votes 7-2 to reverse course and discontinue reciting the Pledge of Allegiance before its meetings.

The motion was put forward by member Seth Holden who doesn’t believe it is appropriate since the text includes “GOD” and no other faiths.

He says that goes against the district’s policy of inclusion.

“The exclusion of these faiths or lack thereof within the pledge automatically makes the Pledge of Allegiance a noninclusionary act,” said Holden.

The only members voting against the motion were Robin Nelson and Nikkie Gullickson.

The board has been reciting the pledge since April.

New members were seated after the June election.

The action does not apply to the pledge being recited in classrooms.