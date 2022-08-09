LIVE: United Way School Supply Giveaway Begins Tuesday

All K-12 students in need who attend school in Cass and Clay counties are eligible

The United Way’s 2022 School Supply Drive distribution begins today.

You can pick supplies up Tuesday and Wednesday from 4:30-6 p.m. and Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scheels Arena.

The United Way anticipated an increased need this year due to inflation.

They collected 6,000 backpacks full of school supplies.

These supplies are about more than just making sure students have what they need in the classroom.

Tiffany McShane, United Way Director of Community Engagement, says, “A confidence builder for students. They feel assured that they can walk in on day one with the tools that they need but they also feel like that they fit in with our peers and that’s really important to us at United Way.”

The United Way collects donations of money and school supplies year-round to help with their supply drives. Find out more information by clicking here.