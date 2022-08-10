Bell Bank Chairman of the Board To Be Honored By The Chamber

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chairman of the board of Bell Bank is The Chamber’s 2022 Legacy Leader recipient.

Richard Solberg will be honored at The Chamber’s Annual Celebration in October.

The event serves as a reflection and celebration of Chamber and community accomplishments of the past year and a look ahead.

Solberg was selected based on his leadership in business and in the community.

He has served in the banking industry for decades.

Solberg grew what is now Bell Bank from a single north Fargo location to a regional bank and trust company, with multiple locations in North Dakota and Minnesota.