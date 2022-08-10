Fargo Police Give Letter of Recognition to Walmart Employee Who Spotted Credit Card Thieves

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Walmart employee is awarded a Letter of Recognition by Fargo Police for alerting authorities about a theft in progress.

Travis Roerich, an action protection manager for Walmart in Fargo, contacted police when he spotted four people making suspicious transactions that appeared consistent with credit card fraud.

Officers found the suspects in a vehicle with credit cards which had been stolen from a local business the night before.

Police say Roerich’s ability to identify the suspicious behavior and report it helped solve a significant crime.