NDSU Hosts Media Day

KVRR Sports Checkin With Entz and Miller

FARGO– The last two seasons quarterback Cam Miller came into the season as the 2nd string quarterback. After coming in for an injured Quincy Patterson, Miller was eventually able to win the starting job, playing a crucial role in the Bison playoff run. This summer there was no doubt that Cam would be the starting coming into the fall. Miller put in the work this offseason and looks to show how he has improved while living up to the legacy laid by the great NDSU quarterbacks before him.

“It kind of hit me after the season. I’m like I only have 3 years left and I need to make the most out of those three years and the question that I kept asking myself was what do you want your legacy to be when you leave North Dakota State and truly I want this place to be in a better place than when I found it. That’s gonna be really hard to do. But I feel like the quarterback position that has been established here, I don’t wanna be the guy to let that down. I want to uphold that standard that has been set before me,” said Miller.

With all the running backs returning to the team the bison’s ground and pound style isn’t likely to change too much in the 2022 season. The bison run game stampeded to an FCS best 4,209 yards last season. The team is still honing in on its identity however as Coach Entz and his coaching staff evaluate the strengths of the heard.

“I think going into it, probably a little bit of an idea of what the identity will be. I think more importantly I wanna see how can we adjust and expand on that identity. We were extremely efficient in the pass game a year ago. I still want those things. How can we still utilize some wide receivers in run game. How can we utilize multiple bodies on defense? I think we still have a chance to be at running the football and stopping the run and being really good on special teams but we got some work to do yet,” said Entz.