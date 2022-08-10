Suspected Overdoses Claim 3 Lives in 4 Calls in Fargo Since Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people died in four separate calls for drug overdoses since Saturday in Fargo.

Police responded to two separate calls on Saturday for unresponsive people.

Lifesaving measures were unsuccessful on both people.

On Monday, they responded to two more calls involving overdoses.

One person was dead when officers arrived.

In the other call, the person was revived with Narcan and received medical care.

Police believe the victims overdosed on opioids and say at this time they do not believe the victims knew one another or that the overdoses are connected.

Police, fire and Fargo Cass Public Health will address the media on the overdoses on Thursday.

Police offer the following warning signs:

Signs of an overdose include grey or blue fingertips, unresponsiveness and snoring or gurgling. Individuals are encouraged to administer Narcan, if available, to reverse the effects of an overdose and to immediately call 911 if an overdose is suspected. Fargo Cass Public Health (FCPH) collaborates with public safety official (including the FPD and the Fargo Fire Department) on training for personnel to recognize situations that may require the use of Narcan.