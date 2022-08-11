Churches United Community Picnic connects people with staff & resources

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Churches United hosted its annual community picnic at Moorhead’s Gooseberry Park Thursday night.

The idea is for the community to get to know the nonprofit’s staff, police and fire departments, ministries and community health providers.

Churches United is always looking for volunteers at its food pantries and donations of diapers, wipes pillows and towels. With many high prices, there’s a lot of people needing help.

“We’ve seen demand in our food pantries go up almost 100 percent year over year and we believe that’s a reflection of the cost of gas and inflation around food costs,” Churches United CEO Pastor Sue Koesterman said.

Koesterman adds Churches United has been in overflow status since October 2019.

Click here for more information on volunteering and here to donate.