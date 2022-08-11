Mall of America in Bloomington Celebrates 30 Years In Business

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Known nationally as America’s largest mall, Mall of America in Bloomington is celebrating three decades in business.

The mall first opened on August 11th, 1992.

To commemorate the longevity, MOA is throwing a 30th anniversary party to celebrate.

The mall is hosting “a day of fun and freebies” featuring giveaways, including an exclusive custom Pepsi can designed by Minnesota’s own Adam Turman.

Guests also have the chance to win Michael Bublé concert tickets.

One fun fact: MOA estimates it would take you 86 hours to visit every store in the mall.