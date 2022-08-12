Sleep expert gives back to school resting tips

A Sanford Health Pediatric Sleep Specialist says parents need to monitor screen time and get kids on a healthy sleep schedule.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – The first day of school is right around the corner.

It can take days or even weeks for a child to adjust to a sleep schedule change. The brain and body take time to accept a new routine.

Phone screens have blue light which disrupts with natural melatonin meant to help us fall asleep.

Studies show kids react differently to fatigue than teens and adults. It can come off as ADHD where kids are hyper and unable to focus on one thing.

“There is no restriction on the time so they just keep watching and watching because it’s fun, and it delays the bed time significantly. So, parents must be very careful in watching the screen time for the kids and making sure they’re in the bed at the time they want it to be, so they can get a good duration of sleep when they wake up in the morning,” Sanford Health Pediatric Sleep Specialist Dr. Arveity Setty said.

Every kid is different, but going to bed after midnight can be detrimental.