1 injured as police respond to “disturbance” involving a gun, 0 shots fired

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Grand Forks police respond to what they say an argument between two men where one may have brandished a gun.

Police were dispatched after 11 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving the gun.

The men were fighting by the time officers arrived.

Authorities say a 22-caliber revolver was found on scene but no shots fired.

Police say the men did not know each other and the incident escalated because of an argument regarding each other’s driving.

One of the men is taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.