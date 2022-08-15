Popular West Fargo Restaurant Expecting To Reopen This Week After Fire Aug. 6

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A popular restaurant in West Fargo remains closed after a fire more than a week ago.

But there is good new for fans of Spitfire.

According to a social media post, the restaurant is expecting to reopen sometime this week.

They are continuing the cleanup from the fire on August 6 which started in the kitchen and spread to the roof.

They also say insurance processing is taking some time.

Spitfire giving a big shoutout to Servpro for working on getting the building back up and running.

Watch their social media pages for updates on reopening.