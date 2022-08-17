Alexandria Woman Dead After Rolling UTV on Tuesday

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An Alexandria, Minnesota woman is dead after rolling her UTV and getting trapped underneath the machine.

She has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer Craig.

People driving by and saw the overturned UTV called authorities just before 8 o’clock last night.

The crash happened on Wild Rose Lane south of Highway 27 southeast of Alexandria.

The callers were able to get the UTV off of Craig and started giving her CPR.

But they determined a short time later that she was dead.

This incident remains under investigation.