Amy Grant Concert in Fargo Being Postponed After Bike Accident

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Amy Grant’s Fargo Theatre concert stop next month is being postponed to March.

All of her tour dates in September and October were moved since Amy is still recovering from a biking accident in Nashville in July.

Her team says she fell off of her bike and suffered a concussion and needs more time to recover.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored on Friday, March 17.

Jade Presents has a no-refund policy for all events but extends a 7-day refund window as a courtesy. That window closes on Tuesday.