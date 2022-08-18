Fargo Police ID Stabbing Suspect, Victim Remains In Critical Condition

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police identify the man arrested in a stabbing last night near Exxon along 13th Avenue South as 41-year-old Christopher Kane.

Police say Kane has no permanent address.

He was taken into custody for attempted murder and preventing arrest.

Officers responded to the scene just after 9 Wednesday night and chased Kane and took him into custody after 10 p.m..

The stabbing victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

That person’s identity has not been released.

Police continue to investigate and are not releasing any more information at this time.