Investigators say family’s dog caused apartment fire in Dilworth

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The State Fire Marshal says the actions of a family’s dog led to an apartment fire Wednesday in Dilworth.

Clay County Sheriff and Dilworth Fire Chief Mark Empting says food was being cooked in a toaster on a stove, when the dog got onto the counter and turned on the burners while trying to get to the food.

Empting says one person suffered from smoke inhalation when she was assisting other residents out of the building.

The dog was rescued from the apartment, given first aid and transported to a veterinary hospital. The dog is doing fine.

Some residents in the apartment building were displaced and are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Empting says fire damage was limited to one apartment.