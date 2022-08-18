Man Wanted for Manslaughter After Body Was Found In Downtown Fargo Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Police are looking for 58-year-old Roberto Garcia, who has no permanent address.

Garcia is wanted for manslaughter and aggravated assault after a man’s body was found in the 50 block of North Broadway last Sunday.

He is 5’6″ and weighs around 190 pounds.

Police say you should not approach him if he’s spotted. Instead call 911 to report his location.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.

The identity of the victim will be released once relatives have been notified.