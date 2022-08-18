Minnesota’s Hero Pay Bonuses Shrink Due To Popularity

ST. PAUL — The number of Minnesotans in line for a frontline worker bonus this fall will be much larger than state officials originally expected, even after issuing denials to more than 214,000 people on Tuesday.

Nearly 1.2 million people applied this summer, meaning the state has deemed nearly one million people eligible.

That number may rise because people who were sent a denial can appeal through August 31.

The bonus pool is capped at $500 million, meaning each approved person stands to get around $500.

The state Legislature approved the bonus pay as a thanks to workers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.