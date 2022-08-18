Phoenix Sproles Setting High Expectations For Senior Season With NDSU Football

Leading receiver back from 2022

FARGO, N.D — North Dakota State receiver Phoenix Sproles is back for a fifth season and is sure to be one of the go-to targets for quarterback Cam Miller this fall for that 7-11 connection.

Why is that? Well Sproles is coming off a 2021 campaign where he led the team in receptions with 20 and returns with the most receiving yards, 284. Sproles hauled in two touchdowns last year and it was the first time seeing the end zone since 2019.

With the long wait over and a career-best season to build off of, it only sets up for an even better 2022 having higher expectations.

“Just catching everything that comes my way. Whatever coach Roehl calls, I’ll be ready for it,” Sproles said. “The receivers will be ready for it. Just detailing everything. I left a lot out on the field I thought last year. I didn’t think I ran my best routes and that’s something I want to focus on this year is trying to be perfect in a sense.”

Unlike many other fifth and sixth year seniors, Sproles is taking every rep possible at fall camp after missing out on spring ball. Through a couple different setbacks, including a knee injury that left him out of the only season he hasn’t played, Sproles is using the 46 collegiate games played to provide experience and get himself in the right headspace.

“I believe all the trials and tribulations I had the past couple seasons have prepared me for this,” Sproles said. “My senior season. I could be wrong as well but I feel like you don’t want the future holds but I know what I can control is what I do today and what I do tomorrow. I know I’ll be ready to play my best every single game I have this year. My team will be ready too but for my personal, it’s my time to show what I can do. I know what I can do but I want to show you guys the same and that’s what I’m here for this year.”

Sproles, along with Zach Mathis, have taken the reigns of the receiver room with Christian Watson moving on to the NFL.