LIVE: Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN

Air Force Band Brings Top Brass To ND/MN

Offutt Brass Quintet Playing Patriotic Tunes Throughout Region

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Hear the patriotic sounds of the United States Air Force over the next few days in our region.

The Heartland of America Band’s Offutt Brass Quintet is touring North Dakota and Minnesota.

They stopped by the KVRR studios for a performance on the morning show Friday.

The quintet plays songs by American composers with a healthy number of patriotic songs thrown into the mix.

Members say it’s an honor to be able to play in the band while they’re serving their country.

Staff Sergeant Daniel Thrower says, “We love to inspire those audiences and give them a little shot of patriotism. Talking to audience members afterward, they just love coming out and hearing us.”

The band is playing in Friday in Fergus Falls, Saturday in Grand Forks, Sunday in Cavalier, Monday in Grafton and Tuesday Fargo.

