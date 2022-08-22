Concordia students give back during annual ‘Hands for Change’

This event is an effort to introduce students to their new community

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — As college students start their school year, they are already giving back to the community.

Concordia College hosts its 30th annual ‘Hands for Change’ event.

First-year and transfer students volunteered at about 25 locations across Fargo Moorhead.

One of the locations was at Cobber Kids Daycare, where planter boxes were built for growing fruits and vegetables.

Other stops included Red River Zoo, CCRI and Moorhead Public Library.

It’s part of the college’s new “Engaged Citizenship” core curriculum.

First day of classes at Concordia is Thursday.