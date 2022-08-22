Details Over New Agreement Between Roers And City of Fargo Over Townhomes Released

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — An agreement between the City of Fargo and Roers over townhomes that were supposed to be built by the end of 2021 is made public.

The city commission in June found the company in default of building the townhomes near St. Paul Newman Center Church.

The new agreement extends the completion deadline to May 2023.

If they fail to complete the entire project, the fine will be $300 per day, per unfinished townhome.

Roers had argued completion wasn’t done in time due to rising costs and supply chain issues.

There is a provision in the new agreement that only an act of God will be an acceptable delay for the completion of the project.