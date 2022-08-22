Ethics Board: Gov. Kristi Noem May Have “Engaged in Misconduct”

Gov. Kristi Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board says Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

The Government Accountability Board determined that “appropriate action” could be taken against Noem, though it didn’t specify the action.

Its procedures call for a contested case hearing that would give Noem, who has denied wrongdoing, a chance to publicly defend herself.

The board also referred a complaint that Noem flew on state-owned planes to political events to the state attorney general’s office for further investigation.