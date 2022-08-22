Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound at Eden Prairie mall

A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Scheels store in Eden Prairie Center, creating a panic and sending the mall into lockdown Monday evening.

Eden Prairie police say they responded to the mall around 7:25 p.m. for reports of a shot fired. At the scene, they say they found one man dead.

Police say there is still a large and active investigation into the shooting but, at this point, it appears the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which police say is an isolated incident.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are still under investigation. The mall was in lockdown through the evening and shoppers were forced to evacuate while the investigation was underway. There were no other reported injuries from the shooting.

Police say there is no danger to the public from the shooting.

FOX 9 heard from several witnesses who were in the store when the shots were fired. One man told FOX 9 he saw someone snatch a gun from a case and run away. No one in the store could say for certain they heard a shot.