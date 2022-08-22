Sobriety Checkpoint In Fargo Saturday Night Results in 4 DUI Arrests

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A sobriety checkpoint at the I-94 University Drive exit in Fargo on Saturday night resulted in four DUI arrests and eight drug citations.

North Dakota Highway Patrol and Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted the checkpoint from 9 p.m. until midnight.

More than 400 vehicles went through in that time with 47 screened for impairment violations.

Officers also handed out 7 citations for open container, four minor consumption/possession violations and six other non-criminal citations.

In addition, Highway Patrol saturation patrols Friday through Sunday resulted in six more DUI arrests.