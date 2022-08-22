Vitalant Blood Supply Depleted by 50% This Summer, Gift Cards Offered

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Vitalant is putting out an urgent call to blood donors and even offering a gift card.

Patient needs for blood have depleted its supply by nearly 50% since the start of the summer.

That is creating an emergency shortage.

In fact, Type O, which is the most frequently transfused blood type, has frequently fallen to just one-day’s supply.

The nonprofit services about 72 regional hospitals and 900 hospitals nationwide.

You can visit vitalant.org to make an appointment.

Those who donate through August 31 will receive a $6 prepaid gift card and be entered to win one of five, $3,000 prepaid gift cards.