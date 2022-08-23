Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House

KVRR Staff,
Bad House 082322

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go.

The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building.

The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.

It belongs to a New Jersey mortgage company.

Squatters had been in the blighted house and police have had dozens of complaints.

The 1954 built house has a shifting basement, the electrical system is a fire hazard and the structure is unsanitary with infestation.

The owner must take action by September 30th or the city will take steps to either rehab or demolish the house.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , ,

You Might Like