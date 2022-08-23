Deadline Set For Blighted Fargo House

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners agree it’s time for a vacant house to go.

The structure at 437 23rd Street South has been declared a dangerous building.

The woman who owned the house passed away and it was difficult for city building inspectors to find out who owns the building.

It belongs to a New Jersey mortgage company.

Squatters had been in the blighted house and police have had dozens of complaints.

The 1954 built house has a shifting basement, the electrical system is a fire hazard and the structure is unsanitary with infestation.

The owner must take action by September 30th or the city will take steps to either rehab or demolish the house.