Fargo Police/SWAT Conduct High-Risk Search Warrant

One Man In Custody After Warrant Executed Tuesday Morning

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) Fargo Police and the Red River Valley SWAT Team have a man in custody after a high-risk search warrant was executed this morning.

It happened around 6:40 am Tuesday at an apartment in the 2200 block of 6th avenue South.

The SWAT Team used a Flash Bang device to distract the suspect. One man was detained.