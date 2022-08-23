Golden Drive brings smiles with birthday bags

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Golden Drive’s annual birthday event will bring smiles to more than 200 kids who may not be expecting to get anything on their special day.

Organizers tell us that they have more than doubled the amount of birthday bags from last year and are thrilled with the community support.

The bags differ but many include a cake mix, party decorations and gift cards from local businesses. They will be distributed to kids in homeless shelters and schools across the FM metro.

Golden Drive is still accepting donations until the end of the month.

“Just remember it doesn’t take much you can probably fill a birthday bag here for like $10, cake mix and frosting you know and then paper plates, candles ,candy, just you name it. You just, what you like to put in one there you go, that’s going to bring a lot of happiness,” Golden Drive Founder Sue Baron said.

West Fargo Police and Fire departments or any Starbucks in the F-M area are drop off points.