Parents concerned over school security following suspicious poster

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — With school starting this week a growing concern among parents has them questioning if schools are taking proper steps to ensure their child’s safety.

Fargo Police are looking for a masked person who taped a large poster saying “better dead than red,” near the entrance of Fargo School District Headquarters early Monday.

Fargo Public Schools called it “an act of hate and an attempt to instill fear.”

Sergeant Cristy Jacobsen, who oversees School Resource Officers across the city, says in a statement Fargo Police does “our best to ensure the safety of staff and students and we have a great collaborative relationship with our schools.”

The school year begins Thursday.