Dom Gonnella Back Healthy for NDSU and Another Summer With Diamondbacks

Knee injury cut last season short after being named starting running back

FARGO, N.D — “It was rough especially because I was ready to have a big season.”

After leading the Bison in rushing his freshman year, Dom Gonnella was named the starting running back in year two after nine games, two touchdowns and 380 yards, a knee injury ended it all.

“I tried to battle through it at first. Trying to figure out what it was and what I need to do to get it treated then it was working everyday to get it strengthened up,” Gonnella said. “I recovered a lot faster than I was supposed to. I was happy about that because I got to be on the sideline for the championship so it was nice to be on the stage.”

Heading into the offseason healthy, it was time for Gonnella to head to Arizona for another summer fulfilling his role as an Arizona Diamondbacks draft pick. He spent seven weeks with the team, playing four weeks of games.

“The first week and half, it’s just straight practice. Getting ready,” Gonnella said. “Seeing where my skills are at after the long break then they just throw me right into games. I started out in extended spring training first. Those are more like scrimmage games and then the rest of the season happens.”

Gonnella said he was a lot more comfortable and learned more about his body and how it responds to different motions.

“Just learning my body and how it moves,” Gonnella said. “How I can make adjustments by just being connected mind and body when I just want to hit a baseball.”

After a successful summer, Gonnella is locked back in to football and ready to pick up where he left off pre-injury.

“This upcoming year is going to be a big year,” Gonnella said. “I’m bigger, stronger, faster even from the start of last season. Last year, I was sick and had bronchitis during the towson game. Little things like that, I’m just looking to avoid and stay healthy. I should be putting up a lot of numbers.”