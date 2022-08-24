Fargo Man Arrested For Assaulting Barnes County Deputy

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Fargo man is facing several felony charges after allegedly assaulting a Barnes County Sheriff’s deputy.

Authorities say 49-year-old Dustin Lende was being pursued in Cass County for a prior incident and it ended when he fled into Barnes County.

Deputies later responded to a call of a suspicious man in the lobby of a Valley City hotel.

When they approached Lende to question him, he became combative and assaulted one of them.

Lende was taken into custody with the help of officers from the Valley City Police Department.