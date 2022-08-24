House Built By Fargo South Students Moved Out of Town

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Traffic in Fargo was slowed up a bit by this slow moving house.

Crews started the move around 8:30 Wednesday morning from the campus of Fargo South High School.

The house slowly moved down 17th Avenue South before heading south on 25th Street.

It then turned onto 52nd Avenue South and headed east across the river into Minnesota.

The house is now sitting south of Moorhead off of Highway 75 until another mover brings a second house through.

Both are headed to lakes country at the same time to cost share on escorts and overhead electric work.

This one will end up at Loon Lake.