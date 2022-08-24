St. Michael Man Sentenced For Crash Left Three People Dead

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A St. Michael, North Dakota man is sentenced to just under five years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of manslaughter.

Prosecutors say 19-year-old Winter Bigtrack was driving a vehicle on Spirit Lake Reservation that was involved in a two-vehicle crash last August.

Three people in his vehicle died.

They say Bigtrack was under the influence of alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Lily Hunt of St. Michael, has also been indicted by a federal grand jury for driving recklessly, under the influence and without a license.