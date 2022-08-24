State leaders break ground on new Casselton soybean plant

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — State leaders like Gov. Doug Burgum, Sen. John Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer came to Central Cass High School to celebrate after they and other project leaders break ground of a soybean plant near the school.

Both the North Dakota and Minnesota Soybean Processors teams are behind the project which they say will have a positive impact for local farmers who have to deal with rising soybean prices.

“It’s a good day because, what happens with this processing plant, once we get it up and running, we will be a 12-month a year buyer of soybeans. The farmers of this area won’t have to rely only on exports. We will be buying soybeans and it should increase the value of the soybeans and the value of all products here in this area,” North Dakota Soybean Processors President Steve O’Nan said.

Some around Casselton expressed concerns about the soybean plant being too loud and taking land from limited railroad tracks.

“I can appreciate their concerns. The state of North Dakota does not have a processing plant so there’s a lot of uncertainty when you’re unfamiliar with something. Processing plants have been around a long time. The community that we operate in in Mount Vernon, Indiana have no complaints whatsoever. In fact, we’re considered a valuable member of their community,” O’Nan said.

State officials are confident the plant will be built to keep sound, light and odor below predetermined levels. They say they’re looking forward to seeing how businesses grow once the plant begins operation.

“There’s going to be a lot of value that’s gonna be brought to the community from the construction of this plant, whether it be gas stations, whether it be restaurants, whether it be hotels, motels, RV parks, whatever. This facility will, I believe, birth many new businesses which will help support a processing plant. I think the value is going to be outstanding,” O’Nan said.

State officials say construction should be completed some time in 2024 and will create more than 50 jobs once it opens.