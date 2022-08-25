Fargo man at center of shelter-in-place order arrested

Police were called to WoodSpring Suites hotel in north Fargo Wednesday night

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man taken into custody for a mental evaluation after he barricaded himself in a WoodSpring Suites hotel room in north Fargo and fired shots last night, has now been arrested.

Police say 35-year-old Nicholas Otten of Fargo was arrested for aggravated reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

He was transferred to the Cass County Jail.

It all started around 11 last night when officers responded to a report of a suicidal male.

Police negotiated with Otten and were able to get him to leave the hotel.

A shelter-in-place for people in the area was sent out by police and then lifted around 2 a.m.