More Kids Are Enrolled In Both Fargo & West Fargo Public Schools

School in Moorhead Starts Next Week, Before Labor Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Kids are back in class and first day enrollment numbers are in for Fargo And West Fargo Public Schools.

Fargo has 11,437 students in grades K through 12.

That’s an increase of 18 students from the first day numbers in 2021.

West Fargo welcomed 11,504 students in grades 1 through 12 across 21 schools.

The first day of kindergarten is August 30.

They are projecting a total of 12,898 students this school year, an increase of 380 kids from 2021.

The first day of classes in Moorhead are Monday, August 29.

School is starting before Labor Day to allow additional time and flexibility needed for the ongoing construction on the high school.