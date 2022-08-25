Shelter In Place Request Lifted In North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An overnight shelter-in-place request is lifted this morning in North Fargo.

Fargo Police asked people in the 700 to 1200 blocks of 35th St. N. to shelter in place around 12:45 Thursday morning.

Just after 11:00 Wednesday night officers responded to a report of a man experiencing a mental health emergency in the 1000 block of 35th St. N.

They say the man barricaded himself in a hotel room when officers got there and fired shots.

They were able to negotiate with the man and get him to come out of the room.

He is in custody and has been taken to a local health care facility to be evaluated.

The shelter-in-place request was lifted around 1:30 a.m.